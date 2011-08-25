* Q2 underlying operating profit 275 mln euros, vs forecast 309 mln

* Hit by weaker dollar, timing of Easter, one-off charges

* U.S. underlying sales, margin weaker than expected

* To complete share buyback by March 2012, one year ahead of plan (Adds more detail, background)

By Mark Potter

LONDON, Aug 25 Dutch grocer Ahold said it was accelerating its share buyback programme as it missed second-quarter profit forecasts, due in part to the difficulty of passing on higher food costs to cash-strapped shoppers.

Ahold, which runs Dutch market leader Albert Heijn but makes about 60 percent of its sales in the United States, said on Thursday it would complete its 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) buyback programme by March 2012, a year ahead of schedule.

Underlying operating income dropped 21 percent to 275 million euros, below a forecast for 309 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Ahold, with almost 3,000 stores in 12 countries, said this was also due to a weaker dollar, the timing of Easter and restructuring charges.

Retailers across Europe and the United States have been finding it hard to pass on the rising cost of groceries to shoppers grappling with higher fuel costs, subdued wages growth, austerity measures and fears of recession.

Belgian group Delhaize , which also makes most of its sales in the United States, earlier this month missed second-quarter profit forecasts.

Ahold said second-quarter sales fell 3.5 percent to 6.87 billion euros, slightly better than expected, and it was growing market share in the United States and Netherlands.

However, same-store U.S. sales were up 1.2 percent excluding petrol and the underlying U.S. retail operating margin was 4.1 percent, both slightly below forecast.

Underlying sales and operating margin in the Netherlands were up 2.6 percent and 6.2 percent respectively, broadly in line with estimates.

Ahold, which runs Stop & Shop, Giant-Landover and Giant-Carlisle in the United States, has consistently grown sales faster than rivals, helped by it refocusing on low prices before the recession and strength in the wealthier northeast of the United States.

Yet its shares trade at a discount to most, in part because it has little exposure to faster-growing emerging markets.

The group has long been looking to use its 2 billion euro-plus cash pile to accelerate growth. So far it has only bought a few small parcels of stores.

Ahold shares closed at 8.341 euros on Wednesday, valuing the business at about 9.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.694 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor)