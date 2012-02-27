(Removes reference to executive board from paragraph 8 and adds paragraph to say Ropers is to advise the board, not join it)

* Ahold buying bol.com for 350 mln euros

* Says deal to boost profits immediately

* Sees eventual benefits for US presence

* Shares slip 0.2 pct in lower market

By Roberta Cowan

AMSTERDAM, Feb 27 Supermarket retailer Royal Ahold NV is expanding its internet shopping presence by buying the biggest non-food online retailer in the Netherlands in a deal it expects to boost profits immediately.

Ahold said on Monday it is buying bol.com from Cyrte Investments and NPM Capital for 350 million euros ($471 million) in cash to move into new areas of online shopping including DVDs and toys.

Bol.com, the Dutch online leader for non-food items such as books, entertainment, and electronics, will remain a division within Ahold, while its online expertise will be leveraged across the entire group to improve Ahold's overall e-commerce strategy.

"This is an important next step in Ahold's growth strategy, which focuses on growing sales by increasing customer loyalty, broadening its offering and expanding geographic reach," Ahold said on Monday.

Ahold is already the top food online retailer in the Netherlands and adding bol.com to its line up gives it the biggest local non-food presence as well.

The group runs Dutch market leader Albert Heijn but makes about 60 percent of sales in the United States.

It runs Stop & Shop, Giant-Landover and Giant-Carlisle in the United States, and has consistently outperformed rivals in that market, helped by its strength in the more affluent northeast of the country.

"We will initially focus on the Netherland and the Benelux, but we will certainly use the skills and expertise at bol.com in our world-wide approach ... and Daniel (Ropers, bol.com Managing Director)... combined with our international team of online experts, this will benefit our presence in the U.S.," Chief Executive Dick Boer said on Monday.

Ropers will join a four-person team overseeing the online strategy across the group, which advises the Ahold executive board.

Bol.com, which started in 1999, is the most-visited retail website in the Netherlands with 3.4 million active customers, and had a total net sales of 355 million euros in 2011.

"bol.com provides us with the platform, scale and expertise we need to accelerate our growth in online retailing. Its capabilities and operations in non-food categories will broaden our assortment and increase our online presence, adding to the existing online food offering through albert.nl," Dick Boer, Ahold CEO said in a statement.

Analysts weren't completely surprised by Ahold's move to expand its online platform but some, including Jos Versteeg at Theodoor Gilissen, said moving into areas like books and music is a gamble.

"It's not totally unexpected, since we knew Ahold wanted to expand in online retailing, but doing that by selling books and CDs?" said Versteeg.

Shares in Ahold were trading 0.19 percent lower at 10.29 euros at 0901 GMT, outperforming a 1 percent lower Amsterdam market.

Ahold said half of all Dutch customers who purchased products online shopped at bol.com in 2011, buying more than 17 million products.

The transaction is expected to be accretive for earnings per share from day one, Boer said but wouldn't quantify or give projections for the 2012.

"This step is about creating growth. We will invest in bol.com and its strong brand in order to enable it to further expand and enhance its leading online position," Boer said on Monday.

Bol.com will become the fifth retail brand for Ahold in the Netherlands, alongside Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall and albert.nl.

The current bol.com management team will continue to lead bol.com, which will remain located in Utrecht, south of Amsterdam.

Ahold said the deal is due to close in the second quarter 2012.

The Dutch grocer posted a smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter sales as worsening trade in its central European businesses offset market shares gains in the Netherlands and the United States. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)