By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS, June 6 Dutch supermarket group Royal Ahold NV reported a fall in first quarter profit on Wednesday as the retailer had to step-up promotions to lure cost-conscious shoppers, particularly in the United States, its biggest market.

The group, which runs Stop & Shop, Giant-Landover and Giant-Carlisle in the United States, repeated that 2012 would be a tough year because of constraints on consumer spending due to the weak economic outlook for both Europe and the United States.

In the first quarter, Ahold's U.S. like-for-like sales rose just 0.1 percent, excluding fuel, versus growth of 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter.

Operating margins in the United States, where Ahold makes about 60 percent of sales, increased to 4.1 percent from 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter, but were down from 4.6 percent a year earlier.

"We continue to have to play a very aggressive game on promotions," Chief Executive Dick Boer said.

He also said that an earlier Easter and a relatively mild U.S. winter - where customers tended to eat out more and shop less - played a part in the low sales growth.

Many U.S. retailers are struggling with falling sales volumes as all but the top-earning shoppers are cautious about spending.

Unemployment remains high and about 11 million Americans owe more on their homes than the properties are worth. High gasoline prices leave consumers with less to spend on groceries.

U.S. consumer confidence reached a one-year high in February but has steadily declined since. Dutch consumer sentiment is hovering around nine-year lows.

In the Netherlands, where Ahold runs Dutch market-leader Albert Heijn, same-store sales increased a modest 0.2 percent.

Ahold's shares fell as much as 5.4 percent to their lowest level in about six months, which made them the weakest in the FTSEurofirst index of leading European stocks.

Boer was more optimistic on the second quarter.

"We are expecting identical (same-store) sales growth to be a little bit higher in the second quarter than in the first quarter," he said.

Ahold's Belgian rival Delhaize, which also makes about 65 percent of its sales in the United States, last month also said it saw the trading environment stabilising at the start of its second quarter.

Delhaize's U.S. margins contracted to 3.7 percent in the first quarter, from 5.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011.

"Ahold is performing better than Delhaize in terms of positioning and cost control," said Pascale Weber at KBC Securities, who has an "accumulate" recommendation on the stock.

"Delhaize is also starting a new chain of stores, Bottom Dollar Foods, which is causing higher costs for them. Ahold is not doing that," she said.

Ahold's operating income for the first quarter was 416 million euros ($ 518.5 million), down 6.3 percent on the first quarter last year and below the 445 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Margins shrank in the Netherlands to 6.0 percent from 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter, due to higher staff costs.

Boer said margins were likely to be stable through the year.

($1 = 0.8023 euros) (Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Jane Merriman)