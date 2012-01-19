* Q4 sales 7.29 bln euros vs forecast 7.35 bln
* US underlying sales up 2.9 pct; forecast up 3.1 pct
* Dutch underlying sales up 2.9 pct; as forecast
* Central Europe underlying sales drop 2.1 pct
(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Jan 19 Dutch grocer Ahold
posted a smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter
sales as worsening trade in its central European businesses
offset market shares gains in the Netherlands and the United
States.
The group, which runs Dutch market leader Albert Heijn but
makes about 60 percent of sales in the United States, said on
Thursday revenues climbed 4.5 percent to 7.29 billion euros
($9.34 billion) in the final three months of last year.
That compared with 2.5 percent growth in the third quarter,
but was below an average forecast of 7.35 billion euros in a
Reuters poll of 14 analysts.
Sales at stores open over a year excluding fuel rose 2.9
percent in both the Netherlands and United States, broadly in
line with expectations, and Ahold said it won share in both
markets, without giving details.
Underlying sales in the Czech Republic and Slovakia,
however, fell 2.1 percent following 2.4 percent growth in the
previous quarter.
Many European and U.S. retailers are struggling as
disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages
growth and government austerity measures.
France's Carrefour, the world's No.2 retailer, is
expected to report flat fourth-quarter sales later on Thursday.
Belgium's Delhaize, which like Ahold does most of
its business in the United States, last week posted a 0.4
percent drop in quarterly sales at U.S. outlets open over a
year, while U.S. rival Supervalu published a 2.9 percent
decline.
Ahold, which runs Stop & Shop, Giant-Landover and
Giant-Carlisle in the United States, has consistently
outperformed rivals in that market, helped by its strength in
the more affluent northeast of the country.
Shares in Ahold, which in November unveiled plans to step up
its expansion online and in convenience stores, have
outperformed the STOXX Europe 600 retail index by 21
percent over the past year. They closed at 10.27 euros on
Wednesday, valuing the business at about 11 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7802 euros)
(Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)