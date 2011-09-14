* Jeff Carr to replace Ahold CFO Kimberly Ross

AMSTERDAM, Sept 14 Dutch supermarket group Ahold AHLN.AS on Wednesday appointed Jeff Carr as its new chief financial officer, picking an executive with experience at Unilever, Associated British Foods, and easyJet.

Carr, 49, is currently a member of the board of British transport company FirstGroup (FGP.L). In a separate statement, FirstGroup said a search for Carr's replacement will start immediately and both internal and external candidates will be considered.

Ahold had been looking for a replacement for the current CFO, Kimberly Ross, for a few months. Ross is leaving Ahold in November to become CFO at U.S.-based women's cosmetics seller Avon (AVP.N).

Carr will formally join Ahold pending shareholder approval at the next annual meeting April.

Alongside his CFO duties, Ahold said Carr will also manage the company's existing 350 million euros cost-reduction programme and explore further ways to reduce costs.

He started his career at Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever (ULVR.L).

Before he joined FirstGroup, Carr had been group finance director and board member at easyJet (EZJ.L), and held senior financial roles at Associated British Foods (ABF.L), Reckitt Benckiser RKBN.DH and Grand Metropolitan.

Nick Chevis, who has been with FirstGroup since 1997, will become acting finance director until a permanent replacement for Carr is appointed. (Reporting by Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by Sara Webb)