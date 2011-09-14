* Jeff Carr to replace Ahold CFO Kimberly Ross
* FirstGroup says starting search for new CFO
(Adds details)
AMSTERDAM, Sept 14 Dutch supermarket group Ahold
AHLN.AS on Wednesday appointed Jeff Carr as its new chief
financial officer, picking an executive with experience at
Unilever, Associated British Foods, and easyJet.
Carr, 49, is currently a member of the board of British
transport company FirstGroup (FGP.L). In a separate statement,
FirstGroup said a search for Carr's replacement will start
immediately and both internal and external candidates will be
considered.
Ahold had been looking for a replacement for the current
CFO, Kimberly Ross, for a few months. Ross is leaving Ahold in
November to become CFO at U.S.-based women's cosmetics seller
Avon (AVP.N).
Carr will formally join Ahold pending shareholder approval
at the next annual meeting April.
Alongside his CFO duties, Ahold said Carr will also manage
the company's existing 350 million euros cost-reduction
programme and explore further ways to reduce costs.
He started his career at Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant
Unilever (ULVR.L).
Before he joined FirstGroup, Carr had been group finance
director and board member at easyJet (EZJ.L), and held senior
financial roles at Associated British Foods (ABF.L), Reckitt
Benckiser RKBN.DH and Grand Metropolitan.
Nick Chevis, who has been with FirstGroup since 1997, will
become acting finance director until a permanent replacement for
Carr is appointed.
(Reporting by Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by Sara Webb)