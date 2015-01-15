* Wouter Kolk named CEO of Albert Heijn supermarkets

* Ahold shares fall in early trade

* Return to same-store growth in United States (Updates with company, analyst comment and share price)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, Jan 15 Food retailer Ahold on Thursday named a new chief for its market-leading Albert Heijn supermarket chain in the Netherlands, where its sales and margins have been under pressure.

The management shake-up follows changes at the top of other big European food retail groups, which are struggling to adapt to the rise of discounters, online and convenience shopping.

Earlier this week, British supermarket chain Wm Morrison axed its chief executive and Tesco last week appointed a new UK boss.

Ahold said Wouter Kolk would replace Sander van der Laan as chief executive of Albert Heijn. Kolk rejoined Ahold in 2013 after spending six years as CEO of Dutch fashion retailer WE Fashion. Van der Laan will step down on Feb. 1.

"Albert Heijn, for the past 18 months, 2 years, has been losing ground in key areas," spokesman Tim van der Zanden said, citing the company's fresh produce department and overall reputation with customers.

"We have issues with positioning, that's clear."

Ahold reported Dutch sales up 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter on a mix of same-store growth and new store openings.

In the United States, where Ahold owns Stop & Shop and Giant supermarket chains, same-store sales, excluding gasoline, rose 0.3 percent, compared to a fall of 0.2 percent in the same period a year ago. Stop & Shop and Giant represent 60 percent of Ahold's group sales.

"Ahold had an excellent Christmas in the Netherlands," analysts for Bernstein said.

They said the U.S. numbers were slightly below consensus, but the return to growth was more significant.

"We believe that Ahold's up-market offer is well positioned for continued steady growth in the U.S."

In early trading in Amsterdam, Ahold was the biggest faller, down 1.1 percent to 15.27 euros, against a 1 percent rise for the benchmark AEX index.

Ahold said it expected underlying operating margins to be roughly the same as in the third quarter. In the third-quarter they were 3.9 percent.

On the Dutch market, Ahold said: "Partially due to increased promotional activity, we expect the underlying operating margin in the Netherlands for the fourth quarter to be slightly lower than the previous quarter."

Group net sales in the three-month period were 8.06 billion euros ($9.5 billion), slightly higher than analysts' average forecasts of 8.01 billion euros. Ahold had sales of 7.47 billion euros in the same period a year ago.

Ahold reports full-year earnings on Feb. 26. ($1 = 0.8494 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; editing by Anthony Deutsch and Jane Merriman)