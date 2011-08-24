LONDON Aug 25 Dutch grocer Ahold is expected to post an 11 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday as it struggles to pass on the rising cost of food to cash-strapped shoppers.

The group, which runs Dutch market leader Albert Heijn but makes more than half of its sales in the United States, will report an underlying operating profit of 309 million euros, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

A decline in the value of the U.S. dollar, the timing of Easter, which fell at the end of the first quarter, and strong comparable figures due to last year's soccer World Cup, are expected to contribute to a drop in sales as well as profit.

Retailers across Europe and the United States are finding it hard to pass on rising food prices to shoppers who are also grappling with higher fuel costs, subdued wages growth, austerity measures and fears of recession.

Belgium's Delhaize , which makes most of its sales in the United States as well, earlier this month missed second-quarter profit forecasts.

Ahold, with around 2,970 stores in 12 countries, has consistently delivered faster sales growth than its rivals, helped by a refocusing on low prices before the recession and its strength in the wealthier northeast of the United States.

Yet its shares trade at a discount to most, in part because it has little exposure to faster-growing emerging markets.

The group has long been looking to use its 2 billion euro-plus cash pile to accelerate growth. So far, though, it has only bought a few small parcels of stores.

Analysts are keen to hear whether chief executive Dick Boer, who took over in March, will set more ambitious financial targets than the medium-term goal to grow sales and operating margin by 5 percent.

Ahold shares have lagged the STOXX Europe 600 retail index by 1 percent this year. (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Andrew Callus)