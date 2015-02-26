(Adds analyst comment, quotes, background, details, recent share movement.)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM Feb 26 Supermarket operator Ahold reported on Thursday a slightly better-than-expected fourth-quarter net income of 219 million euros ($248.85 million) and announced a dividend hike and new share buy-back programme.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a fourth-quarter net income of 210 million euros for the Dutch chain of supermarkets in Europe and the United States. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2013 was 215 million.

CEO Dick Boer said the company had seen "improvements in underlying sales trends, both in the United States and in the Netherlands" in the fourth quarter.

But on a conference call with journalists, he cautioned that margins in the Netherlands will remain under pressure, mostly due to investments in the company's on-line store, Bol.com.

In the U.S., where Ahold has the majority of its sales, he declined to give any specific forecast.

"We've seen positive signs now also in the U.S., of making the turning point ... in positive identical store sales, in volume growth, and we will continue in 2015 with investments" in store offerings, he said.

Fourth quarter underlying margins at the U.S. business fell to 3.8 percent from 4.0 percent in the same period of 2013.

The company said it expected cash flow for the full year 2015 to stay about the same as in 2014, 1.055 billion euros.

Ahold said it would buy back 500 million euros worth of shares in 2015 and proposed a 0.48 euro dividend for 2014, compared with 0.47 euro in 2013. The 2014 dividend will cost around 400 million euros.

Citi analyst Pradeep Pratti, who rates the shares a "buy", said operating margins in the U.S. were in line with expectations, "while Dutch margins of 4.8 percent were slightly below our estimates."

"Overall we think the market will take these numbers positively," he wrote in a client note.

Ahold's shares have been on a run, rising 21 percent over the past three months, compared to a 13 percent rise for the benchmark AEX index of Dutch blue chip stocks, and hitting highs last seen in 2002.

Although the chain has held its market-leading 34 percent market share, underlying operating margins slipped to 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter from 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013.

In January, Ahold reported fourth quarter sales of 8.06 billion euros ($9.5 billion), up from 7.47 billion euros in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Tom Heneghan)