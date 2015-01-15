UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM Jan 15 Dutch retailer Ahold said on Thursday its fourth-quarter sales rose 7.9 percent, boosted by a strong performance from its business in the United States.
Net sales in the three-month period were 8.06 billion euros ($9.5 billion), slightly higher than analysts' average forecasts of 8.01 billion euros. Ahold had sales of 7.47 billion euros in the same period a year ago.
In the United States, where Ahold has Stop & Shop and Giant supermarket chains, same-store sales, excluding gasoline, rose 0.3 percent, compared to a fall of 0.2 percent in the same period a year ago. Stop & Shop and Giant represent 60 percent of Ahold's group sales.
In the Netherlands, where Ahold operates Albert Heijn, the largest supermarket chain, sales rose 4.5 percent on a mix of same-store growth and new store openings.
Ahold said in the trading update, it expected underlying operating margins to be roughly the same as in the third quarter. In the third-quarter they were 3.9 percent.
Separately, Ahold said that Wouter Kolk will replace Sander van der Laan as chief executive of Albert Heijn. It did not give a reason for Van der Laan's departure.
After several years of retrenching, Ahold has recently completed a share buy-back programme and analysts expect it to signal either an intention to expand operations or to return money to shareholders when it reports full year earnings on Feb. 26. ($1 = 0.8494 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Jane Merriman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources