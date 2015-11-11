AMSTERDAM Nov 11 Dutch supermarket group Ahold on Wednesday met analyst forecasts for net sales and underlying operating income for the third quarter and said full-year performance was set to be in line with targets, with free cash flow slightly ahead of last year.

The company, which confirmed it was still on track to complete its merger with Belgian peer Delhaize by mid-2016, had an underlying operating income of 319 million euros ($343.18 million) off net sales of 8.4 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sunil Nair)