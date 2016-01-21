UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM Jan 21 Dutch retailer Ahold , which is acquiring Belgian rival Delhaize, on Thursday reported fourth-quarter sales ahead of expectations and forecast an increase in cash flow for 2016.
In a trading update, Ahold said sales were 9.79 billion euros ($10.7 billion), from 8.06 billion euros a year ago. Analysts polled for Reuters had forecast sales of 9.25 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.