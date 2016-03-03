AMSTERDAM, March 3 Ahold, the Dutch supermarket operator that is buying Belgian peer Delhaize , reported on Thursday better than expected fourth-quarter earnings and said the merger is still on track for completion by mid-2016.

Underlying operating profit rose by 39 percent to 421 million euros ($457 million), compared to an estimate of 369 million by analysts polled for Reuters. ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)