BRUSSELS Aug 21 Dutch supermarket group Ahold is facing a tough market in the Netherlands and it is too early to see a bottoming out of the market, its chief executive said on Thursday.

In the Netherlands, where Ahold's Albert Heijn chain is the market leader, like-for-like sales fell 1.7 percent in the three months ending June 30, an acceleration of the 1.4 percent fall seen in the first quarter.

"I think it's too early to say (that the market is stabilising), especially because inflation is low and the economic environment is still challenging," CEO Dick Boer told a conference call following the group's results. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Martin Santa)