BRUSSELS Nov 28 Dutch supermarket chain Ahold will increase its medium term savings target to 600 million euros ($774.57 million) the group said ahead of its investor day on Wednesday.

The group had given a previous target of 350 million euros of savings for the years 2012 to 2014.

Ahold also said it would double the number of its stores in Belgium in 2013, aiming to have 50 supermarkets in the country by 2016.($1 = 0.7746 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)