* To triple online sales to 1.5 bln euros over 5 years

* To open 150 convenience stores, expand in Belgium

* Loyalty initiatives to add 1-2 pct to underlying sales

* To cut another 350 mln euros in costs, boost dividend

* Shares down 1 pct, just ahead of European retail index (Adds more analyst comment, updates shares)

By Mark Potter

LONDON, Nov 21 Dutch grocer Royal Ahold NV plans to step up its expansion in online shopping and convenience stores, as well as cut costs and hike its dividend, as it seeks to persuade investors it can thrive in mature markets.

The group, which runs Dutch market leader Albert Heijn and makes about 60 percent of its sales in the United States, said in presentations to investors on Monday it would also launch initiatives aimed at boosting customer loyalty and try to sell more higher margin own-brand goods.

Ahold, which runs Stop & Shop, Giant-Landover and Giant-Carlisle in the United States, has outperformed rivals in recent quarters, helped by its strength in more affluent northeast U.S. states and its market-leading position in the Netherlands, where it takes about a third of grocery spending.

But its shares trade at a discount to many of them as a multiple of forecast earnings, due to concerns about its exposure to low-growth markets.

Chief Executive Dick Boer said there were plenty of opportunities to take advantage of changing shopping habits in mature markets, despite their low population growth and challenging economic outlook.

"People are shopping everywhere and every place and every moment, and we should have the answer, if it is online, if it is convenience stores, if it is (in) railway stations," he told reporters on a conference call.

"We are close by with our supermarkets which is great, so we own the right asset. We are not in hypermarkets and all these things that are difficult to manage nowadays."

Analysts said the plans were more ambitious than expected.

"While they do not individually move the needle, the collective impact is significant," company watchers at Barclays said.

Some were disappointed, however, that the group did not publish firmer sales and profit forecasts, and warned the string of investments could weigh on profit margins.

At 0940 GMT, Ahold shares were down 1 percent at 9.345 euros, ahead of a 1.2 percent decline in the STOXX Europe 600 retail index and a 2.2 percent drop in the Amsterdam stock exchange. The shares were boosted last week by forecast-beating third-quarter profits.

Boer said capital spending would remain at 3.0-3.5 percent of annual revenues, but declined to say how the growth initiatives might affect the group's long-standing goals to grow both net sales and profit margins by about 5 percent.

He added the group would start a 350-million-euro cost cutting plan for 2012-14 when an existing three-year programme ends next year, and would pay out 40-50 percent of normalised net earnings in dividends, up from 30-40 percent previously.

FIGHTING ON MANY FRONTS

Ahold, with about 3,000 stores in 12 countries, said it aimed to triple online sales to 1.5 billion euros and open a minimum of 150 convenience stores in Europe over five years.

Ten of the convenience stores will open in Germany next year in the group's first foray into the country.

It will also open at least 50 supermarkets in Belgium by 2016, following two pilot stores, which analysts said would step up competition for grocers in that market like Delhaize , Carrefour and Colruyt.

Ahold will continue looking for acquisitions, mainly in existing or adjacent markets, Boer added.

Ahold has a cash pile of over 2 billion euros and analysts have long been looking for it to make an acquisition to boost its growth profile. Some analysts have recently encouraged it to make an offer for Dutch online retailer Wehkamp.

The group said it expected new customer loyalty initiatives, like personalised marketing, to add around 1-2 percent to underlying sales growth.

It also plans to double sales of higher margin own-brand goods to 40 percent of the total in the United States, and remodel 100 of its Stop & Shop and Giant-Landover stores there.

Ahold shares trade at a premium to Belgium's Delhaize, which also makes most of its sales in the United States, but are at a discount to peers like Tesco and Carrefour in Europe, as well as Wal-Mart and Kroger in the United States, according to Starmine. (Editing by Mike Nesbit and Jane Merriman)