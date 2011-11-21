LONDON Nov 21 Dutch grocer Ahold
plans to step up its expansion in online shopping,
convenience stores and new markets, as well as cut more costs
and hike its dividend, as it seeks to attract investors to its
lowly-rated shares.
The group, which runs Dutch market leader Albert Heijn but
makes about 60 percent of sales in the United States, said ahead
of presentations to investors on Monday that new customer
loyalty initiatives should add 1-2 percent to underlying sales
growth and it would also aim to boost sales of own-brand goods.
Ahold, which runs Stop & Shop, Giant-Landover and
Giant-Carlisle in the United States, has outperformed rivals in
recent quarters, helped by its strength in more affluent
northeast U.S. states and its market leading position in the
Netherlands, where it takes about a third of grocery spending.
But its shares trade at a discount to many of them as a
multiple of forecast earnings, due to concerns about its
exposure to low growth markets.
On Thursday, the group, which runs 3,000 stores in 12
countries, beat third-quarter profit forecasts.
(Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Mike Nesbit)