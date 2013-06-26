LONDON, June 26 Bankers are putting together around 300 million euros ($390 million) of debt financing to back a potential sale of Quadriga Capital's Austrian refrigeration systems manufacturer AHT Cooling, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Quadriga acquired AHT in 2007 backed with 225 million euros of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. It is now looking to sell the company which has a price tag of around 450 million euros, hiring Macquarie and William Blair as advisers on the sale, bankers said.

The sale is attracting a number of private equity houses which could submit first-round bids due in an auction process on July 16 including Bain Capital, Bridgepoint, Carlyle, Cinven and Pamplona, bankers said, adding that IK Investment Partners, TPG and others could also be interested.

No one at Bridgepoint or IK was immediately available to comment, while the other firms and Quadriga declined to comment.

Bankers are arranging debt packages of around 300 million euros that will include a mixture of senior leveraged loans and mezzanine finance, bankers said.

Rottenmann-headquartered AHT produces commercial retail refrigeration units for supermarkets as well ice-cream cabinets and bottle coolers. ($1=0.7691 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)