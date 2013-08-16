LONDON Aug 16 A handful of potential buyers
have submitted bids in excess of 500 million euros ($662.58
million) for private equity firm Quadriga Capital's Austrian
refrigeration manufacturer AHT Cooling, three sources familiar
with the matter said on Friday.
Quadriga acquired AHT in 2007 backed with 225 million euros
of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC records and is now
looking to sell the company, having hired Macquarie and William
Blair as advisers [ID: nL6N0FT25T]
AHT attracted a number of potential buyers which submitted
second round bids this week in an auction process, including
private equity firms Bridgepoint, EQT, Nordic Capital and
Ontario Teachers as well as strategic buyers Carrier
Refrigeration and Dover Corporation, the sources said.
Final round bids are due September 20, one of the sources
said.
Bridgepoint, EQT and Nordic Capital declined to comment.
Quadriga, Ontario, Carrier and Dover were not immediately
available to comment.
Bankers are arranging debt packages of around 320 million
euros or around 5.75 times its approximate 56 million euro
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA), that will include a mixture of senior leveraged loans
and subordinated debt, to be offered to potential buyers to help
fund a buyout, three other sources, all bankers, said.
AHT traces its roots back to a 15th century iron
manufacturer and specialises in commercial retail refrigeration
units for supermarkets. The company, which was listed on the
Austrian stock exchange from 1998 to 2003, posted sales of 292
million euros in 2012 and employs 1100 people, according to the
company.
($1 = 0.7546 euros)
(Editing by Patrick Graham)