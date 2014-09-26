UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 26 AH Vest Ltd
* Company will experience a loss for year ended 30 june 2014 compared with a profit for 15 month period ended 30 june 2013
* Basic EPS and headline EPS are expected to decrease to a loss or headline loss of between 4.35 cents to 4.45 cents per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources