HONG KONG Feb 2 AIA Group Ltd is expected to name Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley as advisers for a possible bid for ING's Asian insurance operations, sources said on Thursday, a deal that could be worth more than $6 billion.

Investment banks are competing hard for a role in the deal and a cut of an estimated $60 million in combined deal fees, according to Thomson Reuters/Freeman & Co. The selection of the two banks is seen as a big win, as AIA is viewed as a strong candidate to buy the ING assets.

Reuters previously reported AIA's interest in the process. AIA, 33 percent owned by American International Group Inc , had asked four banks to make pitches to advise the company through the auction, which at roughly $6 billion would be Asia's second-largest insurance deal ever.

The company, headed by former Prudential plc CEO Mark Tucker, listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2010 through a $20.5 billion IPO.

AIA, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley declined comment.