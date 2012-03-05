BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
(Repeats urgent to attach to alerts)
HONG KONG, March 5 Bailed out U.S. insurer AIG is seeking to raise about $6 billion by selling part of its stake in AIA Group Ltd, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.
AIG is offering about 1.7 billion shares in a range of HK$27.15-27.50 per share, or a discount of up to 7 percent to Friday's close, the term sheet showed
Earlier, AIA suspended trading in its shares. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Denny Thomas; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.