HONG KONG Feb 25 Insurer AIA Group Ltd
said on Thursday it is committed to increasing its
dividend.
"The focus is on growth. The dividend policy has not changed
and this is a step up. Going forward it will be a step up from
this higher base," Chief Executive Mark Tucker told a media call
after the company posted a 26 percent increase in the value of
its 2015 new insurance business.
Asked about a possible interest in Hong Kong's Dah Singh
insurance business, which is curently on the market,
Tucker said AIA was 99.9 percent focused on organic growth but
had the capability to conduct acquisitions if the right
opportunity arose.
