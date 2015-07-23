HONG KONG, July 24 AIA Group Ltd, the
world's second-largest life insurer by market capitalisation, on
Friday reported a 21 percent rise in the value of new business
for the first half of the year, driven by strong sales in Hong
Kong and China.
AIA said the company's value of new business, which measures
expected profits from new premiums and is a key yardstick for
growth, rose to $959 million from $792 million a year ago.
The insurer's profits after tax rose 12 percent to $1.6
billion.
AIA's shares have risen 19 percent so far this year, thanks
to strong growth in sales of insurance products to Asia's
growing middle class.
(Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by G Crosse)