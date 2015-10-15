HONG KONG Oct 16 AIA Group Ltd, the
world's second-largest life insurer by market capitalisation, on
Friday reported a 25 percent rise in the value of new business
for the first half of the year, driven by strong sales in Hong
Kong and China.
AIA said the company's value of new business, which measures
expected profits from new premiums and is a yardstick for
growth, rose to $552 million from $468 million in the same
period a year ago.
AIA's shares have risen 3.5 percent this year, as strong
sales of insurance products outweighed fears over slowing
economic growth in Asia.
