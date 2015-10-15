HONG KONG Oct 16 AIA Group Ltd, the world's second-largest life insurer by market capitalisation, on Friday reported a 25 percent rise in the value of new business for the first half of the year, driven by strong sales in Hong Kong and China.

AIA said the company's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a yardstick for growth, rose to $552 million from $468 million in the same period a year ago.

AIA's shares have risen 3.5 percent this year, as strong sales of insurance products outweighed fears over slowing economic growth in Asia. (Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by Grant McCool)