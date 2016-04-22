* New business value rises to record $578 million
April 22 AIA Group Ltd, the world's
second-largest life insurer by market value, said new business
jumped 44 percent on a constant exchange rate basis as demand
surged in Hong Kong and China, despite slowing economic growth
in the mainland.
New business indicates expected profit from new premiums - a
key yardstick for growth at AIA, which listed in Hong Kong in
2010 after a spin-off from bailed-out U.S. insurer AIG.
AIA said in a statement on Friday that the value of new
business rose to a record $578 million in the quarter from $425
million a year earlier. Growth was 36 percent once changes in
currency rates were factored in.
China and Hong Kong together account for about half of new
business growth globally at AIA, originally founded in Shanghai
nearly 100 years ago and the first foreign insurer to be granted
a license in China.
AIA shares in Hong Kong were trading up 1.7 percent by 0304
GMT, outperforming the broad Hang Seng Index, which was
down 0.8 percent.
Mark Tucker, AIA's Group Chief Executive, said the company
was confident of its future prospects, and that it was focusing
on increasing the reach of agency and distribution channels and
expanding and improving its range of products.
In a research note, Morgan Stanley said AIA's
better-than-expected new business growth in tough market
conditions would help pave the way for the company to achieve
"another successful" year of results.
AIA also recorded double-digit growth in new business by
value in Malaysia. Singapore growth was more muted, with
increased regular premium protection business partially offset
by lower single premium volumes, it said in its statement.
The insurer did not provide detailed guidance on its
business outlook.
But it sounded an upbeat note. "The Asia-Pacific region
remains the most attractive and exciting market in the world for
life insurance," AIA said, "with the protection gap between the
need for life and health insurance and the levels of cover in
place continuing to widen."
