BRIEF-Value Partners says AUM of group as at May 31 was about $15.3 bln
* aum of company and its subsidiaries as at 31 May 2017 were approximately us$15.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Feb 24 Life insurer AIA Group Ltd reported a 28 percent jump in new business in 2016, as it benefited from strong customer demand in its main markets of China and Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong-based insurer's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for growth, rose to $2.75 billion for the year ended Nov. 30, up from $2.20 billion a year ago, the company said in a filing with the exchange.
China and Hong Kong together account for about half of new business growth globally at AIA, originally founded in Shanghai nearly 100 years ago and the first foreign insurer to be granted a license in China.
AIA's other major markets include Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia - the Southeast Asian countries that have become a battleground for foreign insurers who are attracted by the region's lower insurance penetration levels. (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* aum of company and its subsidiaries as at 31 May 2017 were approximately us$15.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's primary money rates edged up slightly this week as liquidity stress from seasonal factors outweighed huge cash injections by the central bank, which kept short-term market rates unchanged after an anticipated U.S. interest rate hike. The People's Bank of China left interest rates for its open market operations unchanged on Thursday, shrugging off an overnight increase by the Federal Reserve. In March, the PBOC raised rates within hours of a Fed hike.
* Xu Luode has resigned as non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: