HONG KONG Feb 24 Shares in life insurer AIA Group opened up 0.9 percent in the Hong Kong market on Friday, after it posted 28 pct growth in new business in 2016, buoyed by strong customer demand in its main markets in China and Hong Kong.

Value of new business rose to $2.75 billion for the year ended Nov. 30, from $2.20 billion the previous year, the company said in a statement. The category measures expected profit from new premiums and is a key indicator of growth.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen Coates)