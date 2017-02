HONG KONG Oct 14 AIA Group Ltd , Asia's No.3 insurer, posted a 53 percent climb in its value of new business in the third quarter of this year as strong growth in market such as Malaysia helped boost growth.

Its group margin for the value of new business in its financial third quarter ending August rose 4.5 percentage points to 36 percent, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

