HONG KONG, Oct 14 AIA Group Ltd ,
Asia's No.3 insurer, said growth accelerated in the third
quarter, with its value of new business rising 53 percent as
strong performance in markets such as Malaysia helped boost
earnings.
The insurer's value of new business (VONB) rose 53 percent
to $245 million in the three months ending August, it said in a
filing to the Hong Kong bourse. VONB, a key indicator that
measures profitability of new business, rose 32 percent in its
fiscal first half.
"It is an impressive set of numbers," said Stanley Tsai, an
analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in Hong Kong. "While part of
it is because of a lower base in Q3 last year, continued
repricing and a move away from lower margin products are all
helping to boost earnings."
Underlying group VONB margins rose 4.5 percentage points to
36 percent from a year ago, but remained largely flat from the
first half, the insurer said. It also said its number of agents
had increased, but did not give further details.
With its relatively young population and high savings rate,
Asia has increasingly become the next battleground for insurance
companies such as AIA and rivals Prudential and China's
Ping An .
AIA is the Asian life insurance unit spun off by American
International Group Inc , which still owns about a third
of the company. It raised more than $20 billion in a Hong Kong
offering last year.
"Rising affluence is profoundly important in extending the
scope for long term savings and, with accelerating health care
costs further increasing demand for medical protection across
the region, consumers are seeking greater security and stability
which will also benefit AIA," it said in the statement.
AIA shares have risen about 24 percent since its IPO in
October last year, versus a 19 percent decline in the benchmark
Hang Seng index .
