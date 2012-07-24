HONG KONG, July 24 Pan-Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd has secured between $6 billion and $8 billion in financing commitments from eight banks to back its planned bid for ING Group NV's Asian insurance operations, Thomson Reuters publication basis point reported on Tuesday.

ANZ, BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered Bank have committed to a one-year bridge loan for the Hong Kong-listed Asian insurer, the report, citing sources familiar with the matter, said.

Each bank has agreed to commit $1 billion, but the final loan size would depend on AIA's final bid, the report added. The loan could be for $6 billion, it said.

AIA could not immediately be reached for comment.

Binding bids for the Dutch financial company's insurance and asset operations, which have been valued about $7 billion, were due on July 16.

AIA, led by CEO Mark Tucker, expressed interest in ING's southeast Asia and South Korean businesses in the initial round of bidding, Reuters reported on July 16.

Among other bidders that have put in offers for all or part of ING's Asia assets, Reuters reported, are Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd, Korea Life Insurance Co Ltd, KB Financial Group, Hong Kong's Richard Li, and a consortium including AIA's former chief executive Mark Wilson, Blackstone and Swiss Re.

Deutsche and Morgan Stanley are advising AIA. (Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by David Holmes)