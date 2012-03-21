HONG KONG, March 21 AIA Group Ltd said on Wednesday that Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co has agreed to buy a 1 percent stake in the firm for about $430 million.

AIA said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Nippon Life and that the deal would establish "a structured and mutually beneficial basis for the exchange of industry best practices on product and distribution matters". (Reporting By Clare Baldwin; Editing by Chris Lewis)