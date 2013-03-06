BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
HONG KONG, March 6 AIA Group Ltd said in a statement on Wednesday that it has priced $1 billion of senior unsecured fixed rate notes, half due in 2018 and half due in 2023.
The issuance is AIA's first and proceeds from the notes will be used to refinance an unsecured credit facility associated with its $1.7 billion purchase of ING Groep NV's Malaysia operations.
The 2018 notes have a coupon of 1.75 percent per year, while the 2023 notes have a coupon of 3.125 percent per year.
ANZ, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered Bank arranged the deal. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Umesh Desai; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Appointment of Lilian Yu as first vice president and deputy group head, lending business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: