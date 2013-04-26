BRIEF-The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
April 26 AIA Group Ltd, Asia's No. 3 insurer, posted a 25 percent increase in the value of its new business in the first quarter of 2013, the company said on Friday.
New business, a measure of the present value of future business, rose to $291 million, up from $232 million in the same period a year earlier. The margin on that business fell 3.7 percentage points to 38.4 percent.
AIA said more of its business came from developed Asian markets such as South Korea. It also said its VONB margin was impacted by integrating its purchase of ING Groep NV's Malaysian operations and a higher corporate tax rate in Thailand.
For full statement, here (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in SINGAPORE; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.