Feb 24 AIA Group Ltd, Asia's No.3 insurer, reported a 40 percent rise in value of new business (VONB) in the year ended Nov. 30, 2011, helped by strong performance in China and Singapore.

VONB for the period rose to $932 million while VONB margin climbed 4.6 percentage points to 37.2 percent, the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

