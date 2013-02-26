BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BOSTON Feb 26 Asia's No. 3 insurer, AIA Group Ltd, reported a 27 percent rise in its value of new business last fiscal year, helped by growth in Thailand and Singapore.
The company's value of new business, which measures the present value of future business, rose to $1.19 billion in the year ended Nov. 30, while its new business margin climbed 6.4 percentage points to 43.6 percent. AIA's net profit was $3.02 billion or 18 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected per share earnings of 22 cents, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting By Clare Baldwin and Ben Berkowitz)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.