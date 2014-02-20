HONG KONG Feb 21AIA Group reported a
25 percent rise in its value of new business in 2013, as
weaknesses in the region's equity markets and currencies
tempered reported earnings for Asia's No. 3 insurer by market
capitalisation.
The company's value of new business, which measures the
expected profits from new premiums, rose to $1.49 billion in the
year ended Nov. 30, up from last year's record $1.19 billion.
New business margin climbed from 43.6 to 44.1 percent, the
company said in its annual results filing for the financial year
2013, posted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.
AIA's net profit was down seven percent year on year to
$2.82 billion, lower than the $2.91 billion average estimate of
18 analysts according to Thomson Reuters data.
