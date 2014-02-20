(Recasts, adds detail on Thailand performance)
HONG KONG Feb 21AIA Group reported a
seven percent fall in net profit in 2013, as weakness in the
region's equity markets and currencies hit reported earnings at
Asia's No. 3 insurer by market value.
Net profit of $2.82 billion was below the $2.91 billion
expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data, but the
new-business metric that chief executive Mark Tucker has focused
on since the company's 2010 IPO grew strongly.
AIA said the company's value of new business, which measures
the expected profits from new premiums, rose 25 percent to $1.49
billion in the year ended Nov. 30, up from last year's record
$1.19 billion.
The new-business margin climbed from 43.6 to 44.1 percent,
the company said in its annual results filing for the financial
year 2013, posted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.
Analysts had feared political tensions in Thailand, AIA's
second biggest market accounting for around a fifth of its
growth in new business, would slow sales but the damage was less
than expected.
Profits for the group's Thai unit climbed 12 percent while
value of new business rose 11 percent.
Hong Kong-based AIA said on Dec. 19 that it would partner
with Citibank to sell life insurance products through the
U.S. bank's branches in 11 markets across Asia.
The 15-year bancassurance deal means AIA will become the
exclusive provider of life insurance products to Citi in those
markets, decreasing its reliance on sales agents in Asia.
Analysts said AIA's reported dollar profit was affected by
the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against many of the Asian
currencies in which the insurer operates.
