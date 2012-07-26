July 26 AIA Group Ltd, Asia's No. 3 insurer, reported a 28 percent rise in its value of new business in the first half of the year.

Value of new business (VONB), a key metric for insurance companies that measures the present value of future business, rose 28 percent to $512 million in the first half while VONB margins climbed 6.6 percentage points to 42.6 percent.

Net profit rose 10 percent to $1.44 billion.

