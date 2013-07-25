HONG KONG, July 26 AIA Group Ltd,
Asia's third-biggest insurer, reported on Friday a 26 percent
increase in its value of new business in the first half of the
year.
That beat expectations of 21 percent growth, according to
the average estimate of three analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters.
Value of new business (VONB), a key metric for insurance
companies that measures the present value of future business,
rose to $645 million from $512 million a year earlier, the Hong
Kong-based company said. VONB margins fell 1 percentage point to
41.6 percent.
Net profit rose 34 percent to $1.9 billion.
Shares of AIA closed 1.6 percent lower on Thursday, compared
with a 0.3 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng index.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Gary Hill)