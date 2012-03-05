HONG KONG, March 5 Trading in shares of
AIA Group Ltd was suspended on Monday, according to a
filing to the Hong Kong exchange.
AIA said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse that AIG
had commenced a potential placement of a significant
proportion of its shares in the company, and was expected to use
the proceeds to further reduce the balance of its debt to the
U.S. government.
AIG announced it commenced a sale of ordinary shares of AIA
Group Ltd by means of a placement to certain institutional
investors, and expects the pricing to occur no later than March
6.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)