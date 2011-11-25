DUBLIN Nov 25 Allied Irish Banks (AIB)
has appointed the CEO of subsidiary EBS to
lead its restructuring efforts as it bids to shrink its balance
sheet and become one of two "pillar banks" under a government
plan.
A former stock market darling with international ambitions,
AIB was effectively nationalised and merged with much smaller
EBS Building Society after a disastrous lending binge.
AIB has appointed Fergus Murphy as Transformation Director
of the merged entity, Chairman David Hodgkinson said in an
internal email seen by Reuters. Murphy will continue to lead EBS
for the coming months while the integration with AIB progresses,
the email said.
The restructuring team has been tasked with "embedding the
new behaviours and culture across the bank", the memo said. The
bank has said it will cut around 2,000 jobs.
AIB this week hired David Duffy, a former senior executive
at South Africa's Standard Bank International and Dutch
bank ING, as its new chief executive.
Like all Irish banks, AIB is reliant on funding from the ECB
to pay for day-to-day operations and as part of an EU-IMF
bailout needs to radically shrink its assets to end that
dependence.
Its loan book is still under pressure from rising arrears
and a protracted property crash, and with years of government
austerity measures in the pipeline, the demand for credit is
expected to remain subdued.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Will Waterman)