DUBLIN, April 24 Allied Irish Banks
intends to appoint Bernard Byrne, currently head of retail and
business banking, as chief executive following the departure of
David Duffy, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a person with
knowledge of the matter.
The lender has submitted Byrne's name to the European
Central Bank's banking supervision unit for approval, the report
said.
A spokeswoman for AIB declined to comment. A spokesman for
Ireland's department of finance said he could not comment as the
appointment process had not yet been completed.
Duffy announced in January that he was leaving to run
National Australia Bank's troubled British business.
Allied Irish Banks last year joined rival Bank of Ireland
in returning to profit and the government hopes to sell
up to a 25 percent stake this year or early next.
Byrne started his career at accounting firm PwC, spent six
years as finance director and Irish electric utility ESB and
served for one year as AIB's chief financial officer, according
to his LinkedIn profile.
