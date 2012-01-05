DUBLIN Jan 5 Ireland's state-controlled Allied Irish Banks (AIB) is to end a five-year old deal with British insurer Aviva under which the bank sold Aviva life and pension products through its branches.

"AIB will continue to offer its customers a full suite of life and pensions products through Aviva until a new distribution arrangement with a new third party provider is in place, details of which will be announced shortly," the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

AIB is in talks with Irish Life & Permanent about replacing Aviva, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

The joint venture was 75 percent owned by Aviva with the remainder held by AIB. The source said AIB may buy out Aviva's interest. Irish state broadcaster RTE said the buyout price could be 100 million euros.

AIB declined to comment.

RTE said the AIB joint venture accounted for between 500 million and 600 million euros of sales, or half of Aviva's life and pensions business in Ireland. No one from Aviva was immediately available to confirm that figure.

Some 300 Aviva staff who worked at the joint venture will transfer to AIB.

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Andrew Callus)