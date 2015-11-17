(Adds context, quotes)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Allied Irish Banks is on the brink of
issuing its first subordinated bond since being nationalised
after the financial crisis, reaching a key milestone in its
recovery.
The euro Tier 2 bond will be the bank's first attempt at a
public subordinated offering since it imposed severe losses on
subordinated debt investors during the height of the eurozone
financial crisis. The bank was bailed out in 2009 and fully
nationalised in 2010.
"It really is an important trade for them," said Chris
Agathangelou, head of EMEA FIG syndicate at Nomura.
"If it goes well, it sets up their whole capital plan. The
fact that the roadshow has been so well supported already shows
that people have been waiting for this and want to get
involved."
Investor meetings will take place on November 18 in London
and Frankfurt.
Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are joint global
coordinators. BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goodbody, Morgan
Stanley, Nomura and UBS are joint leads.
AIB, which is 99% state-owned and may float next year, has
held discussions with European regulators about reorganising its
capital structure.
It agreed to issue at least 750m of Tier 2 capital and
500m of Additional Tier 1 to achieve a net increase in its
capital levels.
"It makes sense to do Tier 2 first. It's the strategy that
SNS adopted, and it worked. If you start with the Tier 1, you're
asking people to take a deeper capital position without the
buffer," added Nomura's Agathangelou.
SNS bank, the successor entity to an institution that just
two years ago saw the Dutch government wipe out its junior
bondholders, received strong support for a Tier 2 bond in late
October.
An investor thought AIB would be willing to pay up given the
importance of the deal, particularly given the time of year and
because the repayment of the 2009 preference shares depends on
the issuance of new capital.
He thought a theoretical 10-year non-call 5-year structure
could price in the 3.85% to 4% range. The transaction is
expected to be rated B2/B by Moody's/S&P.
Bank of Ireland's 4.25% 750m 10-year non call 5-year Tier 2
bonds issued last year were bid around 3.3% on Tuesday morning,
according to Tradeweb prices.
AIB generated more capital, reduced its bad loans and
increased its net interest margin in the third quarter, Reuters
reporting on Tuesday morning.
Its fully-loaded CET1 ratio improved 90bp in the quarter to
9.2%.
The Irish lender won regulatory approval earlier in November
to pay back 1.7bn of government bailout funds, beginning the
process of repaying the 21bn it received during the crisis. In
total, the state will receive close to 4bn ahead of a potential
initial public offering.
Ireland's Minister for Finance Michael Noonan welcomed the
further details of AIB's proposed capital reorganisation.
"I am confident that the State will ultimately recover the
full value of their 20.8bn investment in AIB in the years
ahead," he said in a statement on Tuesday.
