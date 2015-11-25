LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Allied Irish Banks has mandated banks for a debut euro-denominated Additional Tier 1 bond according to a lead.

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are joint structuring advisers and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy, Deutsche Bank, Goodbody, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are joint lead managers.

Under the terms of the transaction, the bonds will be temporarily written down if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 falls below 7%. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)