LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - Allied Irish Banks is marketing a 500m perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond at 7.5% area, according to a lead.

The new Additional Tier 1 bonds will be temporarily written down if the bank's CET1 ratio falls below 7%.

The no-grow deal is expected to be rated B- by Fitch.

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are joint structuring advisers, together with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy, Goodbody and HSBC as joint leads. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill)