DUBLIN Oct 16 Allied Irish Banks (AIB) will shortly announce that David Duffy, a former executive at ING Barings and South Africa's Standard Bank , has been hired as its new chief executive, The Sunday Business Post newspaper reported.

Ireland's minister for finance needs to sign off on a new CEO after AIB was effectively nationalised last year and the bank submitted an appointment proposal late last week, a spokesman for the bank confirmed on Sunday.

The spokesman declined to comment on the newspaper report.

The Sunday Business Post, which did not cite any sources, said AIB's salary proposal for Duffy, who runs a consultancy in Singapore, was believed to be within a government-imposed 500,000 euros annual cap.

But the newspaper said AIB would seek clearance for Duffy to be part of any future long-term incentive scheme agreed by the government for bankers. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Sophie Walker)