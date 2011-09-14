DUBLIN, Sept 14 Allied Irish Banks' executive chairman will stay on for a year as non-executive chairman after a new chief executive is appointed, he said on Wednesday.

David Hodgkinson, a former chief operating officer at global banking giant HSBC , was hired for one year, last October, as interim executive chairman.

Hodgkinson told a parliamentary committee that he had agreed to a request from AIB's board and the Department of Finance to stay on for a year after a new chief executive has been appointed.

AIB has a short-list of potential chief executive candidates, whittled down from over 250 names, but Hodgkinson said the bank may have to offer a salary of up to 690,000 euros to get a chief executive.

Ireland's previous Minister for Finance Brian Lenihan capped bank CEO salaries at 500,000 euros.

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)