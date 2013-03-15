* AIB CoCo expected launch after March 27 results
* Irish state will be reluctant to sell CoCo below par
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Ireland is poised to sell on its
Allied Irish Bank Contingent Convertible (CoCo) as it seeks to
capitalise on positive sentiment in the aftermath of the
blow-out sovereign EUR5bn bond this week, according to several
market sources.
The sale would replicate its exit from a EUR1bn three-year
Bank of Ireland (BoI) CoCo in January when it made a EUR10m
profit on the position it had owned since the bank's bailout in
2011.
The dealers, Davy, Deutsche Bank and UBS found EUR5bn of
demand, and the bond has enjoyed a four-point rise in secondary
markets to 105.
Bankers are circling the Finance Ministry in Dublin trying
to win a mandate for the latest hot deal from Ireland as it
recovers from the banking and sovereign crisis.
On Friday, BoI made the most of soaring demand for Irish
debt with a new five-year covered bond, with the deal coming hot
on the heels of the Republic of Ireland's EUR5bn 3.9% 10-year
benchmark bond on Wednesday that attracted a near EUR13bn order
book.
"Ireland's success reaffirms that the country is on the road
to recovery, and has opened the door for other Irish issuers to
access the market," said a syndicate banker.
"There is certainly demand for CoCos from investors, and
from the state's point of view, it makes sense to be
deleveraging itself from the banking sector," said another
syndicate official.
Provided AIB's full-year results on March 27 don't reveal
any major horrors, the path should be clear for Ireland to give
investors the chance to purchase the EUR1.6bn CoCo, which pays a
coupon of 10% until it matures in 2016.
The CoCo is a subordinated Tier 2 instrument that converts
into ordinary shares if AIB's capital ratio falls below 8.25%.
"The results will show the quality of the assets AIB is
holding which is vital to investors that will be looking at
buying their hybrid instruments," said another banker.
PRICING CONUNDRUM
BoI, which is 15% state-owned, has been storming ahead as it
seeks to regain full access to the public markets. In November
it returned to the covered bond market and issued a EUR1bn deal
and followed that up with a riskier Tier 2 EUR250m capital deal
that carried a 10% coupon.
AIB has had to tread more carefully, but has proven market
access with two short-dated covered bond deals that were sold in
November and January.
The first three-year EUR500m deal priced at 270bp over
mid-swaps, while the longer 3.5-year EUR500m offering priced at
swaps plus 185bp. Both deals have tightened into 167bp.
AIB is almost 100% state-owned and was far more exposed to
the property bubble than BoI. Its tougher ride through the
financial crisis should be reflected in AIB's CoCo pricing back
from the BoI.
BoI's CoCo, which offered a 10% coupon, priced at
101.
But having netted another EUR5bn from its sovereign bond
sales, which puts the government within touching distance of its
2013 funding target, the state has flexibility.
It is certainly not going to be forced to take a loss,
bankers said.
"I don't think there is any way the government will accept
anything less than par for these instruments. With Bank of
Ireland they made a profit and secured a lot of demand," said
another syndicate banker.
SMALL, STEADY STEPS
The government has already flagged its plans. Ireland's
Finance Minister Michael Noonan made clear that the government
will seek a sell bonds and preference shares in Bank of Ireland,
AIB and Permanent TSB which amount to almost EUR7bn.
"Selling the AIB CoCo is the first stepping stone for the
Irish government," said a banker.
"The next step will be to exit the preference shares but
that brings with it its own complications."