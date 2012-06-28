DUBLIN, June 28 State-owned Allied Irish Banks' efforts to deleverage are ahead of schedule, Chairman David Hodgkinson said on Thursday.

He told shareholders at the bank's annual meeting that it was doing better than expected in deleveraging, winding down or reducing assets or businesses that are too risky or no longer fit with the bank's new strategy.

The bank said in March it had met 62 percent of a 20.5 billion euros deleveraging target at-end 2011. (Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman)